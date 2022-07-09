County players staging game at historic ground

Shropshire v Wales

Shropshire, who were beaten by Wiltshire at Corsham in their NCCA Championship opener earlier this week, will also play three-day games against Cornwall and Devon in Western Division Two later this season.

Shropshire chairman John Hulme said the county, captained by Bridgnorth’s Sam Whitney, are looking forward to playing at Oswestry.

He said: “The county have always been very well looked after at Oswestry and the players enjoy the special, intimate atmosphere there.

“Shropshire first played at Oswestry back in 1964 and over the years the ground has seen many a high-scoring and entertaining game. It is a most attractive setting for county cricket and has some excellent facilities.

“The county club has historically always been well supported at Morda Road, especially for the games against Wales.”

Shropshire’s scheduled match against Suffolk in the NCCA One Day Trophy at Oswestry last month was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Hulme added: “The county game is always regarded as very much a good day out for local followers of the game.

“After the disappointing washout against Suffolk, the forecast seems set fair, so we are expecting a good attendance over the three days.’’

Admission is free for spectators on all three days.

There will be a public bar and food outlets available for spectators throughout the match at Morda Road.