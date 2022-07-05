Rock-bottom Shrewsbury boosted by Jack Shantry return

Jack Shantry in action for Shrewsbury against Harbourne

In what turned out to be the only game that started on time and was played all the way through, side entered the game having ruthlessly swept aside Shifnal last time out.

And a second wicket stand of 129 between Sinel Gunarathne (106) and Vikai Kelley (50) looked to have placed Neil Pinner’s side in a strong position at London Road.

But the return of Jack Shantry from professional umpiring turned the game in Shrewsbury’s favour.

Having picked up an early wicket in his opening spell, the left-arm seamer got three more victims to finish with 4-40 from 17 overs.

Gunarathne, who faced 158 balls, and Kelley were the only batters from Kidderminster to reach double figures as they closed on 191-7 seven from 55 overs.

In reply, the home side were given a solid start by skipper Will Parton (57) and George Hargrave (27) before 41 from Matt Swift helped them to a welcome 20 points which moves them closer to the four clubs immediately above them at the foot of the table.

Shifnal’s game at Ombersley was abandoned with the Shropshire side reaching 87-1 in 27.2 overs before rain stopped play.

In division two, Bridgnorth secured a winning draw Walsall in a rain affect match at Gorway.

Bridgnorth completed their full allocation of 45 overs after a late start and several interruptions – with the Shropshire slide closing on 208-6.

That left Walsall with 20 overs to chase a target of 121 for a winning draw.

But they fell short on 105-8 when time was called.

Matt Martin (60) and David Laird (55) put on 111 for the fourth Bridgnorth wicket.

Shropshire spinners Sam Baugh (3-21) and Sam Whitney (3-34) then did most of the damage to peg Walsall back.

Worfield were rewarded for an enterprising declaration at Bromsgrove, after rain caused an interruption.

Will Cook’s side finished on 184-4 after 34 overs with Basit Zaman hitting an unbeaten 103 from 86 balls.

That excellent knock included 10 fours and a half dozen sixes.

The declaration left Bromsgrove with 25 overs to chase 185 for a win or 150 for a winning draw.

And they closed well short on 117-7 with Will Rhodes (3-26) impressing with the ball.

That meant Worfield gained four batting bonus points and four bowling bonus points to add to their 10 points for a winning draw.

Wem were beaten by Himley by four wickets.

Lower order batter Tom Astley top scored with 37 in Wem’s total of 153 all out in 48.3 overs.