Shropshire look for lead in their Wiltshire opener

Well poised

In what was an entertaining first day in Corsham, the hosts finished on 223 all out after winning the toss and electing to bat.

A fine knock of 48no from David Laird then saw Shropshire reach stumps at 111-5 with Ben Lees (16no) the fellow night watchman.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Wiltshire would have been in major trouble if it wasn’t for an outstanding 97 from Jake Goodwin – with only three other players managing double figures.

The hosts found themselves at 160-9 but Goodwin would not go away before he was eventually dismissed by Sam Whitney.

That was one of five wickets for the Shropshire skipper, who finished with figures of 35-3.

In reply, the visitors struggled to 30-2 with Luke Miles dismissed for just eight runs and Andre Bradford going for a duck.

But David Exall (34) and Matty Simmonds (24) started to steady things.

Graham Wagg then added 14.

And that allowed Laird and Lees to guide Shropshire to stumps on 111-5 – with Laird’s 48 runs having come from 64 balls.