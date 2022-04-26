County clash goes the way of Shifnal over Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury (in blue) V Shifnal at Shrewsbury Cricket Club. Wicket Keeper: Matt Swift , Bat: Alex Riley..

Runs were hard to come when the two teams met at London Road on Saturday – with the hosts winning the toss and opting to field.

Overseas player Tom Winchester impressed on his home debut taking four wickets for 37 runs.

And Shrewsbury looked to be in a strong position when Shifnal found themselves at 58-5. But skipper Chris Murrall took to the crease and added a valuable 35 runs.

Tail-ender Shaun Lorimer (35no) matched that total as Shifnal finished on 186-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Shrewsbury were dismissed for just 137 in 40.5 overs.

Opener Will Parton made 34 while Rob Foster top-scored with an unbeaten 36 late in the innings.

But those two players aside, Shifnal went through their county rivals with ease.

Worcestershire rookie Mitchell Stanley (3-14) and Lorimer (3-28) both impressed with the ball to earn their side a second win in as many outings. Shrewsbury, meanwhile, are still waiting for their first win of the season.

In Premier Division Two, Bridgnorth are one of only two teams that still boast a 100 per cent record after two games following their four-wicket success over Barnards Green.

Oliver Rogoff (64), Oliver Halion (48) and Zain Ul-Hassan (45) helped Barnards Green to 261-9 from 50 overs.

Sam Baugh (3-34) and Sam Whitney (3-59) impressed with the ball for Bridgnorth, who then lost their first two wickets for just 16 runs.

But Staffordshire’s Michael Hill soon picked up the pace, finishing unbeaten on 138 from 124 balls, as his new side romped to victory.

During his innings, he struck 21 fours and two sixes and received staunch support from Shropshire’s Matty Simmonds, who scored 50 from 54 balls.

Elsewhere, Wem hosted West Bromwich Dartmouth for the very first time in a league match.

And the north Shropshire side went on to claim a resounding victory.

The Sandwell Park side won the toss and elected to bat.

But they collapsed to 75 all out in 28 overs.

Opening bowler Andrew Harrison took five wickets for 35 runs for Wem, who went on to complete a routine victory with 30 from Josh Gough and 28 not out from Sam Peate.

Worfield, meanwhile, were well beaten at Wolverhampton. The Danescourt side finished on 268-5 from 50 overs.

Former Shropshire all-rounder Warrick Fynn (124) scored his first league century for the club and Ramanjot Jaswal added a fine half-century of 53.

Basit Zaman (3-29) provided some relief for Worfield.