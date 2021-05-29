Shropshire eye a positive start

John Abrahams of Shropshire Cricket. Photo: James Bayliss

Northumberland provide the opposition at Oswestry (11am) as the county play their first competitive match of the summer in a group that also includes Staffordshire, Cheshire and Cumbria.

Director of Cricket John Abrahams has been encouraged with the progress made by Shropshire during recent warm-up fixtures as he looks forward to the clash.

Abrahams said: “Hopefully we can put into practice all that we’ve done, all that we’ve talked about and all that we’ve planned to do. We do feel that we’re getting more clarity as far as our team game plans and individual roles are concerned.

“If we turn up on the day and perform as we have been doing, perhaps even just a little bit better, then hopefully it will be a good game and we will be competitive against Northumberland.”

Abrahams admitted strong competition for places meant “tough decisions had to be made” in selecting his squad. He said: “The players selected almost all responded immediately to the invitation to be a part of the squad. Former Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg will lead the side into action.

“People have been working hard and taking on board what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it.

“This will be the first opportunity for us to see how it plays out in the first official fixture.”

Abrahams knows Northumberland, this weekend’s visitors to Oswestry, will provide tough opposition for a Shropshire side captained by Graham Wagg, the former Glamorgan.

“They’ve got a couple of players who have had first-class county experience with Durham,” added Abrahams. “Northumberland are traditionally a strong county.”

Spectators are allowed to attend the match and must adhere to the current ECB and government guidelines.