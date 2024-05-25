Macauley looking to back up quick win on his return

The 26-year-old from Telford was sensational back in December when he blew away the normally very durable Engel Gomez inside two rounds.

It was a win that showcased the skills that persuaded one of the biggest promoters in the world, Queensberry, to sign him from his debut back in 2022. And he steps back through the ropes at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton on BCB Promotions’ Maximum Mayhem card this weekend.

“Gomez has had a lot of fights and gone the distance with a lot of good boxers but he didn’t really land a significant shot on me,” said Owen. “I was expecting to get a few rounds in as I hadn’t been as active so even backstage just before the fight, we were planning for six rounds but I punch harder than my record shows and I got him out of there.”

Fight number seven has come a little later than Owen would have hoped, with a long drawn-out bout of flu keeping him away from the gym and he had to wait patiently to be fully fit and ready to go.

“It happened just after Christmas, started as a bad cold and a cough that I just couldn’t shift I had over a hundred days out in the end,” he said. “If I had boxed in that time it wouldn’t have been me at my best. I’ve had a good amount of preparation for this one and I’m back fully fit.”

Owen’s supporters are used to an away day having previously boxed in Birmingham, and they will be making their way that bit further down the M6 to Northampton in full voice.

“I’m so grateful for the ones that are behind me and are travelling once again as Northampton isn’t round the corner,” he added. “The same faces come time and time again and hopefully we can be back on a big Telford show soon.

“Right now I am in that inbetween stage between the learning fights and going for the 10-rounders and title fights.

“It’s my third year in the sport and I’m nearly 27, so I want to get a move on now. It’s going to be a big year for me and it starts Saturday night.”

Tickets for Maximum Mayhem are available now priced £40 standard and £80 VIP from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb- promotions.com