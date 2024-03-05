Ifton raid Wales for second winter crown in six years

Ifton are champions of the Bradley Winter League for the second time in six years after ending their campaign with a resounding 5-1 (110-73 on aggregate) victory over Celts.

Delighted Miners captain Simon Tyler reflected on the triumph in the four singles-two doubles league by saying: “A quality bunch of lads – it was a pleasure captaining the side this year.”

A Bradley spokesman added: “Congratulations to Ifton Miners for winning the league for the second time, six years after they last took the title in 2018, albeit with a much-changed side since then.

“They lost only one match out of 22, to closest rivals Flying Pierres, who led the table for a large part of the season but finished runners-up after a decisive victory by Ifton in their second clash with Pierres.

“Congratulations too go to Ifton’s Joey Williams for topping the singles averages for the second year running, winning 19 out of 22 games.”

The core of the Ifton team was Tyler, Williams, Chris Charlton, Oliver Jones, Robin Bennett, Mark Ball and Paul Hallett, but the contributions of Marcus Hughes, Dave ‘Dickie’ Jones, Danny Hughes, Geraint Williams, Gerwyn Davies were vital in winning the title.

The waiting game ends for Archibald Worthington on Friday when they are crowned champions of Shropshire’s top winter bowling league.

They sit proudly 20 points clear in the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch going into the final week of fixtures after suffering just one defeat in 17 matches.

And AWC take on Malpas Sports on Friday night on the back green in fine form after thrashing last winter’s champions Woore 8-2 (123-75 on aggregate) last week with Lee Peate winning 21-7.

Adderley, aiming for runners-up spot, pipped Malpas 7-3 (104-103) in a tight contest but then lost 6-4 (113-101) to Elephant & Castle, who had Craig Wilson as their 21-10 best.

That defeat allowed Chirk to go second thanks to a 9-1 (125-96) mauling of E & C while Bridgewater beat District 8-2 (113-7) and Crewe whitewashed bottom side Calverhall in their four singles two-doubles clash 126-61.

Calverhall hope to make double figures in terms of points for the season when they take on second-bottom District tomorrow after Woore have faced Crewe tonight and then Chirk play Bridgewater on Thursday.

Getting the selection of the senior team right is the key to North Shropshire Parks having a good 2024 season.

That will be one of the main talking points at the association’s AGM tonight at Tilstock Bowling Club, near Whitchurch (7.30pm).

The team has enjoyed some notable wins in the British Parks senior county championship in recent seasons, having returned to the 12 home-12 away competition in 2019.

But one win from three matches last year was disappointing and North Shropshire officials will look for a big improvement this time around.

However, the junior section of North Shropshire continues to go from strength to strength and the countywide under-18 affiliation means selectors will hope for more success in the season-opening 10-a-side championship in Yorkshire on Sunday, April 21.