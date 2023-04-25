Lane proves he’s class act on the green

Bowls

The Ludlow Castle man, winner of numerous local titles, came out on top of a high class field to win the £1,580 Burway Open in his home town.

He got into the fast lane to the £500 first prize by beating double County Merit winner Spencer Clarke (Sir John Bayley) 21-16 in Saturday’s final.

A full house of 64 featuring top players from all over the country contested the title, delivering some cracking action on the club’s two greens before the rain that was forecast arrived around semi-finals time.

“The rain stuck around for the final but it didn’t dampen the quality of the action with Lane leading 15-11 before finding himself 16-15 down as Clarke showed his county class,” said Burway spokesman Steve Burmingham. “This fired up Lane though who went through the gears and ran out a 21-16 winner to show what many in the Ludlow area know – that he is a class act. For Clarke it was a second runner-up place in two years, but it can’t be long before he wins the trophy.”

Lane faced Sam Millward of Wrockwardine Wood in the semis and used his knowledge of the green and years of practice on it to take command and eventually win 21-15.

Reigning champion Callum Wraight, who had been aiming to win the competition for the seventh time in the last eight times it has been run, was Clarke’s victim in the last four.

“It was a repeat of the final from last season and the tie was nip and tuck before Wraight found himself 20-19 up and lying game on,” added Burmingham. “But Clarke came in and scored the winning shots to claim a thrilling 21-20 victory and dispose of the defending champion.

“Burway would like to thank sponsors Ludlow Motors and Prestige Plumbing & Heating which allowed us to hold the competition and offer fantastic prize money.”