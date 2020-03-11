Keith Wall on course for Open finals

The Shrewsbury-based crown green bowla man may have missed out on the prize money when he lost in the last 16 of the Five Rivers Open in Salisbury, but two wins in the space of three hours were the reward for his 330-mile round trip.

They came as Wall beat first-round rival Paul Dickinson 3-8, 7-3, 2-0 and then Keith Renwick 6-6, 9-0 to take his campaign into a second day.

He bowed out 4-6, 7-9 against Andy Moore but the points he earned lifted him up to 29th in the ranking list – and the top 32 will play for big money in the grand finals at the famous Potters Resort next winter.

And there’s no sign of Wall preparing for another outdoor season with Castlefields yet as he will hit the road this coming weekend to play indoors again in the North Wilts Open in Chippenham, with another £1,000 first prize the ultimate aim.