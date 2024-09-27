Telford aces impress on their home track

As well as a brilliant team result there were also plenty of individual successes.

Women's team manager Kim Carter competed in all four throwing events, setting a great example to her team as she won the discus with a throw of 37.33m. She came third in the shot (9.03m), fourth in the javelin (17.14m) and also fourth in the hammer (30.81m).

Jack Brothers performed a similar amount of events for the men, gaining valuable points as he won the 110m hurdles in 17.1seconds, the triple jump with 11.82m and the long jump with 5.90m.

Simon Brown was another athlete who took on several events. He came second in the shot (11.70m), third in the discus (37.56m), and first in the C string hammer and javelin with respective throws of 32.11m and 34.57m.

Zoe Gilbody, a four-time English Schools English Schools Champion and GB junior international, made her debut for the club and comfortably won the 800m in 2.20.2 and the 1500m in 4.49.0, before running a leg of the 4x400m where the team came second. Her brother Kody finished second in the 1500m, in a personal best of 4.17.5, and was fourth in the high jump.

Charlotte Parnell had a busy afternoon as she ran the 1500mm finishing third in the B race, and took fourth in the 5000m before also running a leg in the 4x400m relay. Jane Tench was another very active athlete as she took on all throws, the long jump and ran a leg in the 4x400m relay.

Telford dominated the men's sprints, winning all four races.

Barnaby Rhodes won the A string 100m in 11.2, with Will Armstrong-Barnes winning the B race in 11.4.

Kris Greenaway won the A string 200m in 22.9, with Armstrong-Barnes claiming the B race in 23.6.

Those three combined with sprint coach Tino Dummett to win the 4x100m relay in 45.7. Ralph Brown, Connor Jones and James Gauder won all three 800m races in 2.01.3, 2.02.7 and 2.22.1 respectively.

Other results on the day were: Brady Watkinson 4th A 400m in 56.9, 4th B 5000m in 17.35.8l Ralph Brown 1st B 400m in 55.7; Jedid Mensah 1st B 1500m in 4.22.0; Simon Bagshaw 1st C 1500m in 4.32.7; Rob Nash 2nd A 500m in 16.28.6; Kornel Rogaczewski 2nd B Triple Jump 9.63m, 3rd B javelin 35.67m; Ray Bacon 3rd B shot 6.69m, 3rd B discus 23.63m, 1st B hammer 35.17m; Mark Elliott 2nd A hammer 48.84m; Jamie Wilkinson 3rd A javelin 41.99m; Grace Grey 4th A 100m 13.3, 2nd A 200m 26.4.; Emily Gapper 2nd C 1500m in 5.38.7; Gangotori Skariah 3rd A high jump 1.30m, 3rd A triple jump 8.96m; Helen Watson 3rd B long jump 3.03m; Pat Higgins Guest shot 4.97m , 4th B discus 11.90m, 3rd B hammer 18.13m and 3rd B javelin 12.67m.