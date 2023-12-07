Bumper field set for race as roads lead to Telford

The event, organised by Telford Athletic Club, has grown over recent years and is now regarded as one of the premier races in the country.

As well as attracting a top class international standard field, it is also popular with runners of all abilities aiming to get personal bests.

The action is now split into three events with the 10.30am race for those male runners who can run faster than 40 minutes and the second race (11.10am) for women faster than 40 minutes, plus some sub 40 minute men. The third race (11.50am) is for runners who expect to take over 38 minutes.

All three races use the same course, which starts at the Southwater Town Park entrance, goes around Randlay Pool then down the Silkin Way to Aqueduct, and then back to the amphitheatre before doing a repeat lap and finishing at the amphitheatre.

The race was first held in 1984 around the streets of Wellington and based at the Wellington Swimming Pool. In 1998, the course moved due to the increase in Sunday traffic to its current course in the traffic free award-winning Telford Town Park.

Last year a new women’s course record was set by Samantha Harrison, from Nottingham, in 31.10, improving her own record from 2021 by just under a minute. Harrison has represented England at the Commonwealth Games and GB at the European Championships, both at 10,000m, and will be in action on Sunday as she goes for a fourth consecutive victory.

There is again a high quality women’s field with seven athletes who have personal bests under 33 minutes.

One interesting entry is Alex Bell, better known as a GB 800m runner, who is looking to race at longer distances going forward.

Adam Craig (Inverclyde) holds the men’s record – 28.32 which was set in 2019.

Last year’s winner was Alex Lepetre, who won in 28.53, and he will be back to defend his title.

The fastest man in the field is GB International Marc Scott, from Richmond who has personal best of 28.03 well inside the existing record, Dewi Griffiths from Swansea another GB international is the second fastest entrant with a best of 28.27, with Jack Gray from Cambridge the third fastest with 28.29, Jack was 2nd in 2018 and 4th in 201.

The race has again been chosen to host an inter area competition with teams representing the North, the Midlands, the Armed Forces and North Wales.

organiser Dave Mansbridge expects another high quality field when if conditions are right we could see 30 men under the 30 minute barrier. He is delighted with the quality of the field assembled this year, with the race again

This year there are 56 men who have a predicted time of 30 minutes or quicker, including entries from Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands and some UK based New Zealanders, giving the event a real international flavour. There are 58 women who a personal best of under 35 minutes.

This will undoubtedly be the highest quality 10k race assembled on Shropshire soil for many years.

Paul Sanderson