Runners set for a pre-Christmas Cracker

The 9-mile race involves climbing The Lawley, Caer Caradoc, Gaerstone Hill, Willstone Hill before crossing the Wilderness, then onto the finish in Cardington.

The race is the 3rd race in this year’s Shropshire Winter Series, with races like the Cardingmill Canter and the Wrekin Fell to come in the new year.

Last year’s winner GB Fell Runner, Sara Willhoit, from Shrewsbury, who ran the second ever fastest time in 83.35, just 11 seconds outside the record, is in fine form having had a great summer racing in several top European races.

Willhoit will be aiming for a consecutive hat trick of victories with that course record in her sights, held by Rachel Parker from Church Stretton when she won in 2.23.24 in 2018.

5 times winner Mel Price, from Woolaston, who has a best time of 86.42, with race victories in 2011 and then an unbeaten record of 4 consecutive victories from 2013 to 2016, is unfortunately unable to run through injury this year.

The men’s course record is held by GB International, Tim Davies from Forden near Welshpool who ran 69.43 when winning in 2006, one of 5 occasions he has won the race.

Last year’s race was won by Ludlow's Oliver Perratt winning in 78.39 just 20 seconds ahead of Wrexham's Joel Gomes.

The Cardington Cracker starts at 11 am and is now full, with no entries on the day.

Race Head Quarters this year will be the Cardington Village Hall, and runners are warned that this event is only for experienced hill runners and anyone running must carry with them the Fell Runners Association Safety Equipment.

Pic Photo shows Ollie Perratt (97) last years winner and the 2019 winner Jack Agnew in the recent Callow Fell Race. They are two of the pre race favourites in the mens race. Photo by Charlie Leventon.