Runners can still book their place in Bridgnorth 10k

Action from the 2022 race

The Bridgnorth 10k race makes its eagerly-awaited annual return on Sunday, October 22 when around 400 runners will be pounding the streets, with many more expected to line the route to support the runners.

The event starts and finishes in the High Street, which will be closed to vehicles from overnight on Saturday, October 22 to when the event finishes at around 2pm. The race starts at 11am.

There are two slight changes to this year’s course.

Due to ongoing works to the funicular railway, runners will take a sharp left off Castle Walk and be diverted up the steps by St. Mary Magdalene Church, then they will take a sharp right along East Castle Street, before continuing down Cartway.

Then just after the water station around the halfway point (5km), runners will continue to the junction of Wenlock Road and Ludlow Road before turning right up Ludlow Road, rather than cutting through the car park to the former Westgate council

offices.

This is due to ongoing demolition works at the site.

Organisers have spent months planning for the race and say they are gearing up for another successful event.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re really excited about the race now. A lot of preparation and work has gone into the event from a lot of people and race day will be the culmination of all those efforts.” There is always a real buzz about the town for the race and we’re looking forward to welcoming all the runners.”

“Hopefully there will be loads of people along the route so please give them a cheer and some encouragement when they go past!”

All finishers will receive a newly-designed technical T-shirt and a medal, plus a free drink. There will be cash prizes for men’s and women’s top three finishers, plus cash prizes for age category winners.

The whole community will be involved in the race, with businesses invited to apply to promote themselves by placing their banners across barriers that will be erected on barriers lining the High Street. The price is £100 per business, per banner, per barrier.

Anyone interested in advertising their business this way should email abinpete@btinternet.com and vickymorris42@btinternet.com

Limited places are still available for the race by visiting Stuweb at https://www.stuweb.co.uk/race/38C.

The cut off for entries is 12 noon on October 19 but there are expected to be a few places available on the day.