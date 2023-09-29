Athletes turn on the style to make Telford Games a big hit

Shrewsbury's Selina Vuli

The 34th edition of the popular end-of-season track and field meeting was held at the Telford Stadium, organised as ever by Telford Athletic Club.

Just under 400 athletes from clubs throughout Shropshire and the West Midlands took part in a wide range of events covering eight hours of non-stop action for age groups from under 11s to over 35s.

The meeting is now called the Telford Games but it started back in 1989 before there was a track in Telford – the club then used the RAF Cosford track.

The meeting officially opened the Telford Stadium in 1991 and it has been held every year since except during Covid.

The club used electronic timing for all track events, meaning times accurate up to one hundredth of a second could be recorded. They also had electronic measuring for the long field event throws.

This year’s event saw three games best performances set.

Psalm Roberts Nash, from Wolverhampton, set a new best time in the senior men’s 400m, where he ran 48.54, while Max Loton (Stoke) recored the fastest time in the under-15 boys’ 1500m as he stopped the clock on 4.31.90, just seven hundredths of a second ahead of Telford’s Lewis Howard.

Leshawn Clifford (Birchfield Harriers) set an under-20 women’s long jump record of five metres 56 centimetres.

Medals were presented to the first three in all event finals, with Councillor Carolyn Healy, the lead Telford and Wrekin Councillor on Leisure, on hand to present some of the awards.

Gold medallists

Girls and women. U11 - 75m: Selina Vuli (Shrewsbury AC) 11.25; 150m: Roni Kohring (Shrewsbury AC) 23.65; 600m: Roni Kohring (Shrewsbury AC) 1.52.60; Long Jump: Selina Vuli (Shrewsbury AC) 3.86; Howler: Selina Vuli (Shrewsbury AC) 27.02.

U13 - 100m: Keziah Bekoe (Telford AC) 13.05; U13 200m: Keziah Bekoe (Telford AC) 27.53; U13 70m H: Grace Kinsey (Shrewsbury AC) 12.79; 800m: Tilly Farmer (Tamworth AC) 2.38.99; Long Jump: Libby Molenaar (Halesowen AAC) 4.28; U13G/U15G Shot: Aisha Abdullah (Wolverhampton and Bilston AC) 9.52.

U15 -100m: Sophie Hulse (Cannock and Stafford AC) 12.52; 200m: Sophie Hulse (Cannock and Stafford AC) 26.82; 75m: Natalia Sheldon da Silva (Shrewsbury AC) 12.93; Long Jump: Sophie Hulse (Cannock and Stafford AC) 4.97; U15G/U17W High Jump: Harriet Moss (Solihull & Small Heath AC) 1.60.

U17 -100m: Lara Vieira-Milton (Shrewsbury AC) 13.01; 200m: Elizabeth Fox Payne (Birchfield Harriers) 26.12; 80m H: Grace Gray (Telford AC) 13.11.

U20 - 100m: Matilda May Perry (Cannock & Stafford AC) 12.42 U20; 200m: La-Taunya Samuels (Wolverhampton and Bilston AC) 26.38.

U17W/U20/SW/MW Shot: Tegan Stoddart (Telford AC) 12.12; U13/U15/U17/U20/SW/MW Javelin: Izzy McHattie (Trafford AC) 39.67.

Boys and men. U11 - 75m: Jakob Eiben (Telford AC) 11.25; 150m Jakob Eiben (Telford AC) 22.54; 600m: Spencer Jones (Wrexham AC) 1.51.40; Long Jump: Thomas Clarke (Telford AC) 3.70; Howler: Jamie Howard (Telford AC) 33.89.

U13 - 100m: Archie Cooper (Shrewsbury AC) 13.87; 200m: Jacob Smith (Shrewsbury AC) 29.15; 75m H: Siôn Williams (Wenlock Olympians) 15.78; 800m: Jacob Smith (Shrewsbury AC) 2.28.60; 1200m: Oscar Adams (Shrewsbury AC) 3.47.54; U13/15 Long Jump: Aedyn Gaston (BRAT) 5.14; U13G/U13B/U15B High Jump: Thomas Edge (Worcester AC) 1.50

U15 - 100m: Luke Edwards (Telford AC) 11.54; 200m: Luke Edwards (Telford AC) 23.46; 80m H: Thomas Edge (Worcester AC) 13.32; 800m: Callum Pearson (Cannock & Stafford AC) 2.12.73; 1500m: Max Loton (City of Stoke AC) 4.31.90.

U17 - 100m: Kris Greenaway (Telford AC) 11.55; 200m: Joshua Welford (Wolverhampton and Bilston AC) 22.50; 100m H: Edward Harrison (Telford AC) 16.00.

U20 - 100m: Seth Rodrigues (Cheltenham and County Harriers) 11.54; 200m: Seth Rodrigues (Cheltenham and County Harriers) 23.43; 3000m: Charlie Preece (Telford AC) 9.57.92; 110m H: Tom Annis (Kidderminster and Stourport AC) 16.73.

Senior men 400m: Psalm Roberts-Nash (Wolverhampton & Bilston AC) 48.54; Final 400m: Christopher Bromley VM50 (Radley AC) 1.00.32; 800m: Connor Jones (Telford AC) 2.03.15.

Mixed. U17W/U17M/U2OW/U20M/MW Long Jump: Ebamiyo Sanu (Telford AC) 6.05; U13B/U15B/U17M Javelin: Kornel Rogaczewski (Telford AC) 38.05; U13B/U15B Shot: Rowan Coleclough (Shrewsbury AC) 9.79; U17M/U20M/SM/MM Shot: Scott Jones (Trafford AC) 14.40; U13G/U13B/U15G Discus: Annabelle Jones (Wrexham AC) 24.77; U17W/U17M/U20W/SW/SM/MM Discus: Simon Brown (Horsham) 39.80; U17W/U20W/SW/SM/MM Hammer: Mark Elliott (Telford AC) 45.97.