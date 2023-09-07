Newport runners put in plenty of Effort

Newport runners

The 5k race took place on a clockwise lap-and-a-bit course between Ellerdine and Cold Hatton. As there is only 11 metres of elevation climbed during the event, it’s a great opportunity for a PB, and the overall winning time was a rapid 15 minutes 17 seconds.

Matt Walley led home the Novaportan contingent, finishing 44th, with a time of 18:23. He was followed by Emily Pope, who ran a time of 24:07 to finish 102nd. Ralph Humphries was next, clocking a time of 25:31 for 112th, while Steve Cannon was 135th in 29:38. Matthew Humphries, Ralph’s son, finished 141st in a time of 33:37.

Meanwhile, David Evans recently took part in the 10-mile Cannock Chase the Sun event, a group of races that take place on on undulating terrain at Birches Valley on Cannock Chase. On a tough course, featuring lots of elevation change as well as loose surfaces and tracks, Evans completed the race in one hour, 27 minutes, seven seconds, which earned him 48th position out of a field of 113 runners, and also seventh out of 47 in his category.

On Sunday, Newport duo Phil Dolding and David Evans both took part in the Cosford “Spitfire” 10k.

The road race took place on the runways and service roads at RAF Cosford.

Dolding recorded a time of exactly 44 minutes, which gave him an overall position of 60th out of 814 runners, while Evans finished in 125th place in a time of 47:55.

Afterwards, Dolding gave the event the thumbs-up, and also shared some poignant words about how an aspect of the race felt connected to one of his family members:

“The race was a lovely event. I was chuffed to finish fifth in my age group.

“Each runner is issued with two bibs. One with the usual running number and the other with the name of an RAF pilot. It was poignant that the pilot’s name I was allocated also happened to be my third forename. I was given the names John and Donald, after brothers that each of my parents had lost due to childhood illnesses.”