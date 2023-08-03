Cooper claims a fourth straight Series success

Shrewsbury Athletics Club

Cooper made it a perfect four wins from four races by claiming victory in the women's race in round six, the Vic Musgrove 5k Road Race in Telford Town Park.

She crossed the finish line in 17.23 and is now a massive five minutes clear of her nearest rival in the overall series rankings.

Beth Tabor, last year's overall series winner from Wolverhampton and Bilston, was second in 17.45. Her team-mate Lucy Calrow took third in 18, and is second in the overall Series.

Birchfield's Rae Nicholls came home fourth, which puts her into third overall, while Grace Allen (Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club) was fifth and Tipton's Jade Charlton sixth.

The race is the 4th in the DRE & Co sponsored 39th Sexarathon 6 Race Series and saw another classic race.

Tipton's Richard Carpenter followed up his excellent form in the last three races with another victory in the men's event.

Carpenter from Tipton came home in a nippy 15.12, five seconds ahead of Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club's Alex Sabey, while Oli Blake (Oswestry) and Patrick Townsend (Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club) were both timed at 15.20 for third and fourth.

Last year's overall Series champion Tom Bentley (Tipton) was fifth in 15.24 with the Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club's Adam Hill taking sixth in 15.27.

Townsend has a lea of just over two minutes in the overall Series from Tipton's Robert Meredith, with Shrewsbury's Charlie Costello in third.

The prizes were presented by race organiser Malcolm Dawes, who was the winner of the very first Sexarathon Series in 1983.

A record 433 runners from throughout Shropshire and the West Midlands completed the race and as well as prizes for the first six individuals, there were also prizes for all age group winners.