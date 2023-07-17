Shrewsbury's Super Lauren Cooper leaves her rivals trailing once more

Shrewsbury Athletics

Cooper followed up victories in rounds one and two by securing an impressive success in The Shropshire 4 – the third event in the six race series, sponsored by DRE & Co and organised by Telford AC’s 14-time Sexarathon champion Claire Martin.

A huge total of 349 runners finished the course, based at the Shropshire Golf Club in Muxton with the race route taking runners through the picturesque Granville Country Park.

Cooper was a clear winner as she crossed the line in a time of home 23 minutes 21 seconds. She was over a minute clear of her nearest rival, Fay Hughes from Wirral Athletic Club in 24.48.

Wolverhampton’s Lucy Calrow was third in 24.59, ahead of Birchfield’s Rae Nicholls (25.09) with Tipton’s Jade Charlton (25.36) fifth and Lawley’s Megan Tibbetts (25.45) sixth.

At the halfway point in this year’s series, Cooper is over four minutes clear of her nearest rival with a total time of one hour, 10 minutes, eight seconds. Nicholls and Calrow are equal second in one hour 14 minutes, 26 seconds.

Tipton’s Richard Carpenter took the spoils in the men’s race in 20.26, with Birmingham Running and Triathlon Clubs’ Patrick Townsend, the winner of the first two races in the series, second in 20.40. Tipton duo Ian Williams and Rob Meredith were third and fourth respectively. Shrewsbury AC’s Paul Aston (21.17) came home fifth, just ahead of his team-mate, England Masters international Paul Jones (21.26).

Townsend is the leader overall after three races with a total time of one hour, one minute, 46 seconds, but is less than two minutes ahead of the Tipton pair of Rob Meredith and Ian Williams on 1.03.34 and 1.03.41 respectively.