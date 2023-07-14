The Bridgnorth 10k race is back on the calendar

Last year's Bridgnorth 10k

The Bridgnorth 10K has attracted visitors to the market town since 2014 and this year, entries have been increased to 450 so more people can enter.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 22 at 11am with the race starting and finishing in the High Street under the Town Hall.

A must-have technical T-shirt is the prize for all finishers, along with a medal, and there will be prizes for the winners of the men’s and women’s races.

As in previous years, Bridgnorth Running Club is hosting the event, and the new 10K committee organising the race is excited to get preparations under way.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re delighted to have taken on the running of this prestigious event. As the club’s showpiece event of the year, we’re honoured to be involved.

“In previous years the whole town has come out to support the runners, with hundreds of people lining the streets to cheer them on.

“We’re hoping that residents will again come out in big numbers to provide superb backing.”

The race route, which is undulating, will be the same as in recent years, with a mixture of uphill sections and descents.

Runners will proceed from the High Street along West Castle Street, around Castle Walk, down Cartway, turning left down Friar’s Street, left again onto Riverside before running across Friar’s Field.

From there, they will enter Bramble Ridge, turn left along Stanley Lane, take a sharp right to go up Innage Lane, straight on up Queensway Drive, left at the top onto Princess Drive, right onto Sydney Cottage Drive, left into Beech Road, right back onto Sydney Cottage Drive, left up Racecourse Drive then left onto Church Lane and left to go down Wenlock Road, using the zebra crossing.

Carrying on down Wenlock Road, they will pass the water station at the halfway point, before turning sharp right up Ludlow Road, to the top before taking a left at the roundabout to go down the bypass.

At the bottom roundabout, they will turn left onto Hospital Street before going left again into St John’s Street, cross the old bridge, take a left into Underhill Street, around the bend then a sharp right to go up Railway Street, before a right into Listley Street prior to finishing under the Town Hall.