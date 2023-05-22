Harper Adams University student Will Longden strikes to win Wrekin Streak

Wrekin Streak

Longden, who runs for Buxton, claimed an impressive victory in the second race in this year’s Shropshire Summer Fell Running Series, sponsored by the Outdoor Depot in Church Stretton, crossing the line in 18 minutes 26 seconds.

The race, that is a short dash up and down the Wrekin following the main path from the Forest Glen to the summit and back, is one of the shortest races in the summer fell running calendar.

Longden’s success followed his recent victory in the Fell Runners Association Under-20 Championship.

Mercia’s Adam Bentham, from Wem, claimed second place, just 10 seconds adrift of the eventual winner.

Wolverhampton and Bilston’s Dan Maskew, who was the runner-up in 2011 and 2012, completed the top three in 18.55.

Telford AC’s Charlie Preece was fourth and the second under-19 in a time of 19.04.

Brian Fanshaw (Aldridge) was fifth, with Wellington’s Andy Watkins clocking 19.20 to finish sixth.

Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club’s Molly Browne won the women’s race in 22.23.

Shrewsbury AC’s Daphne Jones ran well to finish second in 30.15, with Nicola Richards (Mercia Fell Runners) third.

Maggie Preece matched the position of her brother Charlie as she took fourth in 25.14 – and the first under-19.

Sarah Cordingley (Maldwyn Harriers) came home fifth – first over-40 in 26.38. Laura Gale (Bournville, 28.39) and Isla Weston (28.41) completed thr top six.

Telford AC’s Evie David was the winner of the under-17 category.

Other age group winners:

Over-40 Martin Hems and Sarah Cordingley; over-45 Chris Doran and Laura Gale; over-50 Matt Harrison and Stephanie King; over-55 Mark Griffiths; over-60 Michael Innes; over-65 Philip Howarth; over-70 Gregory Perkins.

A total of 16 juniors took part over shorter distances before the senior race.

Age group winners were: under-11 Lucy Hardcastle and Jonty Bowdler; under-13 Amelie Williams and Charlie Stuart; under-15 Chloe Stuart and Adam Newbrook.

The next race in the Shropshire Series is the 4.8km Batch Bash from the Batch Valley in All Stretton near Church Stretton on Wednesday, May 24, at 7.30pm.