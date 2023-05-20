Newport unners go chasing personal bests

Newport runners

It was a case of third time lucky for the Newport runners as they finally made the trip to Chasewater after previous attempts to visit were thwarted by the weather.

And it proved to be a good day for Oliver Stokes, Darren Hesbrook-Edwards and Harry Wilmot as they all set PB’s, while Louise Patterson and Edward Wardroper were running at Chasewater for the first time.

The club are already looking forward to their next parkrun tourism trip, to Henley Wood parkrun in Oswestry, on June 17th.

Fellow member Steve Cannon made the trip south to Bristol to take on the Bristol 10k, which is part of the Great Bristol Run.

Cannon was one of over 4,700 people to take part in the race, which started and finished in the Canon’s Marsh area of the city, and took runners on an anticlockwise route through Hotwells, crossing over to Spike Island, before returning towards the city centre and taking in landmarks such as Queen’s Square and Castle Park.

Cannon finished in a of time was one hour, six minutes, 41 seconds.

Photo: Steve Cannon with his granddaughter Felicity at the Bristol 10k