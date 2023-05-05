Willhoit powers home to secure a Classic treble

Running

Willhoit ran the third fastest time ever in the race’s 36 year history as she took the honours in the women’s race and finished eighth overall in 26.13.

Beth Rawlinson (Wolverhampton and Bilston) was second in 28.06, and the first under-19. Josie Lloyd (Mercia) ran a personal best of 29.31 to claim third place.

Three-time race winner Mel Price was fourth, and first over-50 in exactly 30 minutes. Charlotte White followed in 30.44, while Jenny Hartley was sixth, and the first over-40.

The three-mile race up and down Caer Caradoc in Church Stretton, organised by Telford Athletic Club, also saw Willhoit’s Mercia team-mate Jack Agnew, who had finished second in the previous three races, win the title for the first time as he finished in 23.57.

Another Mercia man, Duncan Birtwistle, took second following a personal best time of 24.02.

Matthew Yapp, the 2016 winner, was third in 24.42

The race – the first of the Shropshire Summer Series, generously sponsored by Church Stretton’s The Outdoor Depot – saw 106 runners finish in the main event while a promising 12 runners took part in the junior race.

The junior race results included a win in the under-9 boys’ for Victor Huruban.

Jonty Bowdler won the under-11 boys’ event and Lucy Hardcastle triumphed in the under-11 girls’ race.

Fraser Cox won the under-13 boys’ race, while Chloe Stuart took the under-15 girls’ race. Josh Walton took the under-15 boys’ honours.

The next race in the Shropshire Summer Series is The Wrekin Streak, on Wednesday, May 10.

Agnew and Birtwistle quickly pulled away from the field on the first real climb up to 3 Fingers Rock, Birtwistle was the first to the summit in 15.45 with Agnew just seconds behind. Jack Agnew who spent most of last year out injured was delighted to get the better of Duncan Birtwistle on the descent, as the two were sprinting down the final field together making the descent back to the finish in just over a staggering 8 minutes. It was a double victory for Sara Willhoit and Jack Agnew as both had won the Cribyn Fell 5 and a half mile race in the Brecon Beacon Mountains just a few days before.

Matthew Yapp, the 2016 winner was 3rd in 24.42, leading a strong trio of Ludlow Runners, with team mates Oliver Perratt, the Cardington Cracker winner 4th in 24.47 and Aidan Yapp 5th in 25.10 and the first under 23. Dominic Jones from Mercia was the first over 40 finisher in 6th place in 25.19 whilst Telford AC’s Charlie Preece was 7th and first under 19 in 26.09.

Sarah Willhoit had a lead of just under 2 minutes ahead of the her nearest rival as she again got under 26 minutes. Her fastest time is 25.44 just 19 seconds outside the course record held by Emma Gould when she ran 25.25 when winning in 2019. Local runner Beth Rawlinson, running for Wolverhampton and Bilston was 2nd in 28.06 and the first under 19 as she got herself onto the all time rankings as she ran the 8th fastest time ever. Josie Lloyd of Mercia was 3rd and ran a personal best on the course by almost 2 minutes as she jumped up the rankings to 16th in 29.31. Three time race winner Mel Price was 4th home and the first over 50 in exactly 30 minutes. Charlotte White was the 5th home in 30.44 whilst Jenny Hartley was 6th and the first over 40. Telford AC’s Maggie Preece was 7th to equal the record of her younger brother in the mens race.

Other prize winners were

Over 45 James Stuart and Laura Gale

Over 50 Garry Jones and Mel Price

Over 55 John Ayteo and Liza Austin

Over 60 Mervyn Keys and Margaret Kodz

Over 65 Phil Clarke

Over 75 Gary Gunner

starting at 7.30 entries on the night. Other races are 24th May Batch Bash, 7th June Rodneys Pillar, 14th June Pontesbury, 12th July Stiperstones, 2nd August Middletown and 16th August Ragleth.

With the Summer Series underway, results from the Shropshire Series were announced by sponsor James Russell of the Outdoor Depot. The winter series included races at Breidden Hills, Callow, Cardington Cracker, Long Mynd Valleys, Cardingmill Canter and The Wrekin.

Overall winners were Joel Gomes and Mel Price. Age group winners were Under 23 Henry Webb and Chloe Leather, Seniors Stuart Smith and Charlotte White, Over 40 Dave Saunders and Sarah Cordingley, Over 45 James Stuart and Nicola Richards, Over 50 Virgil Barton and Deb Millington, Over 55 John Ayteo and Stephanie King, Over 60 Bob Foreman and Flora Gunner, Over 65 Paul Fotheringham and Kim Braznell, Over 70 David Gould and Werndy dodds and Over 75 Gary Gunner.