Newport runner sees in New Year with midnight dash

By Nick Elwell

As 2021 came to an end, Newport & District Running Club’s Ellen Deighton was among almost 140 runners gathered in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park for the Midnight Run.

Runners could choose to start the New Year with a 2.5k run, 5k or 10k route, with Deighton opting for the 5k – the most popular distance at the event – which meant running two laps

As the clock struck midnight, the competitors set off across the start line, accompanied by fireworks from all over Shrewsbury and cheers from spectators and revellers enjoying a night out for New Year’s Eve.

Deighton was pleased to finish in 20th place out of 81 runners in the 5k, with a time of 24 minutes 53 seconds, and managed to grab a few hours of sleep before attending Alderford Lake parkrun at 9am on New Year’s Day.

Nick Elwell

