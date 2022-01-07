Newport back on track as they host 10k

runners

The 2019 Tibberton Trot took place in September of that year, and since then, flooding in the winter of 2019-20 and the pandemic have put paid to all non-virtual races.

But the long wait came end on December 27 as the Wheaton Aston 10k took place.

The race took its usual spot on the calendar, two days after Christmas Day, and the weather was a bit bleak, with mizzly rain falling for most of the duration of the race.

The race started and finished at Wheaton Aston Primary School, with the runners taking in a loop of the lanes surrounding the village.

The battle for the win was very closely fought throughout, and the overall winner, Lloyd Biddell, crossed the finish line in a very quick time of 32 minutes, 45 seconds, just three seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Craig Pilsbury (32:48).

Christopher Ashford completed the top three as he also finished under the 33-minute mark.

The ladies’ competition was won by Kelly Butler (Birchfield Harriers) in a time of 37:21, with her clubmate Carli Baldwin second in 38:02, just ahead of third placed Olivia Harris (Royal Sutton Coldfield AC, 38:13).

A total of 391 runners took part with Lawley RC, Aldridge RC, Telford Harriers, Sneyd Striders, The Yellow Army, Wrekin Road Runners, Dudley Kingswinford RC, Wolves & Bilston AC among the clubs represented.

There was also a strong contingent from Newport & District RC, of which first to finish was Richard Bennett, who came home 81st in a time of 44:00. Not far behind in pursuit was Charlotte Chapman, who ran a time of 44:28.