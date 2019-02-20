Brad Davies-Pughe delight with triple jump gold

Davies-Pughe won the under-17s men’s triple jump with 12.55m while club-mate Louis Schofield was second in the under-17 men’s long jump with 6.30m, just 8cm outside his personal best.

Rebecca Walker was second in the under-17 women’s high jump with a season’s best 1.55m.

Bridgnorth’s Sophia Malpass also set a new personal best to clinch gold.

Malpass won the under-20 women’s 800 metres in a time of two minutes, 15 seconds, pushing Bridgnorth training partner Molly Andrews (2:19) into second place at Birmingham’s National Indoor Arena.

In one of the final chances for athletes to compete in club colours before it disbands, Dan Galloway also clinched gold when he set a new personal best of 4:23 in the under-15 boys 1500m.

There was also joy for Lucy Elcock, who continued her long run of success by clinching silver in the under-20 women’s 200m.

Both she and Malpass will be in action this weekend when they compete in the UK Indoor Championships.