Bowls round-up: Sinclair off to a flyer in the British Super Cup

Runners-up in the Mid Shropshire Bowling League last year, the Telford club ousted Coventry big guns Walsgrave in their preliminary round clash.

Sinclair won the four home-four away 31-up tie by 36 shots at home and nine away for a 45 chalk over margin that takes them into the last 32 in the race to the Arthur Land Trophy.

Teams have until May 25 to get their prelims completed with Sir John Bayley, Wrockwardine Wood, Wem USC and Castlefields – who tackle Llangollen of the Oswestry League – all involved.

Coaching course

Shropshire bowlers keen to give something back to the sport have been urged to become qualified coaches.

The call comes from Pauline Wilson, who has just resumed duties as County Development Officer and is spearheading the Mid Shropshire League’s coaching project.

“Don't forget Mid Shropshire's drive to get a qualified coach in every club,” said Bridgnorth-based Wilson. “We are holding a level one coaching course based on line and at Shifnal this summer and if clubs want to expand their junior or adult numbers they need a coach.

“They need an interested club member who can give time to helping others into the game – so if you've enjoyed our game and want to give something back then this is your chance.”

The Coach Bowl course costs £150 but half of that is covered by the British governing body on completion and bursaries are available from the county association.

And the Mid Shropshire League, eager encourage the 20 out of 28 member clubs that don't have a qualified coach, will consider helping with the cost too.

Merit sponsors

This year’s County President has delivered on his promise to find sponsors of the Shropshire Senior Merit in a bid to boost entries.

Simon Fullard has worked hard to sign up three new backers for the County Merit after falling numbers taking part resulted in a cut to just three Shropshire qualifiers for the British Senior Merit finals.

The new supports are Barlows Fire and Security Division (£200), A.C.Jackson Ltd (£100) and Mow Care Ltd (£100), the last figure to be divided into two special prizes of £50 each for best under-25 player and best over-60 player.

“We thank all three sponsors and Simon for getting them,” said a county bowls association spokesperson.

Entries, needed by May 7, cost £15 with qualifying later that month and the finals day on Sunday, June 22 (11am start), book with Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.