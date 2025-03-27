In-form Wolves midfielder nominated for award

The team only played two Premier League games in March due to the international break and two rounds of the FA Cup, but Bellegarde impressed as a number 10 in those games.

He assisted the equaliser against Everton as Marshall Munetsi slotted home at Molineux, before assisting both goals in the 2-1 win at Southampton to give Jorgen Strand Larsen a crucial brace.

His first was an excellent cross and his second a more simple pass that finished off a good team move.

He has been nominated alongside Nottingham Forest pair Anthony Elanga and Nikola Milenkovic, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal's Declan Rice and Brighton's Jean Paul van Hecke.

