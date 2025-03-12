What does the form table say about Wolves' Premier League survival chances?
If the form table since Vitor Pereira’s appointment is anything to go by then Wolves will stay up at a canter this season.
The 56-year-old was appointed on December 19, and since then, he has managed to steady the ship.
Pereira arrived with Wolves second from bottom of the Premier League table - five points from safety - after a disastrous start to the season under Gary O’Neil.
They had taken nine points from their opening 16 league matches. They had the worst defensive record in the league - having conceded 40 times, and their goal difference was -16.
Fast forward more than two and a half months, and Wolves, under the stewardship of Pereira, are in a much healthier position.