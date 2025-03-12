What does the form table say about Wolves' Premier League survival chances?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 56-year-old was appointed on December 19, and since then, he has managed to steady the ship.

Pereira arrived with Wolves second from bottom of the Premier League table - five points from safety - after a disastrous start to the season under Gary O’Neil.

They had taken nine points from their opening 16 league matches. They had the worst defensive record in the league - having conceded 40 times, and their goal difference was -16.

Fast forward more than two and a half months, and Wolves, under the stewardship of Pereira, are in a much healthier position.