Shrewsbury Town Women hold on for point and Shifnal make it two wins - round-up

Town continued their encouraging start to the West Midlands Premier Division having taken four points from two games after the 2-2 draw against the Black Country visitors.

Jeorgia Carr scored a fine individual opener for Town midway through the first half after claiming possession and finding the bottom corner from range.

Lye were not behind for long, however, and struck back just after half hour.

Long-serving Salop goal hero Maddie Jones put her side back ahead 10 minutes into the second with a moment of class as her free-kick rocketed beyond the Lye shot-stopper.

The visitors would not give in, though, and found another equaliser with 20 minutes left.

Darel Tidman-Poole's Town were then indebted to some fine goalkeeping from Monro to keep hold of the point. The keeper made a fine point-black one-v-one save in the 90th minute to keep Lye at bay. Moments later, deep into stoppage time, the visitors cracked the woodwork.

Town are in action at Hednesford Town on Sunday week (September 28).

Shifnal Town are one of three sides to make it two wins from two having edged a seven-goal thriller at Port Vale.

Rebecca-Lee Bown, Tayler Davies, Coleen Johnson and Kia Ricks were on target for Shifnal, who host Solihull Moors in cup action on Sunday (2pm).

Abi Beady was on target twice as AFC Telford Ladies opened up their Division One North season with a 2-1 win at home to Chasetown. Telford Town won 2-0 at Whitchurch Alport with Madison Hawthorne and Megan Lane netting. Whitchurch go to Leek on Sunday.

The New Saints's Adran Premier progress was checked with a 1-0 defeat at Aberystwyth ahead of Sunday's crunch Park Hall clash with Wrexham.

Allscott Heath fell to a heavy 7-1 Staffordshire Premier Division reverse at Stoke City. Chelsea Simpson netted for the visitors, who were 3-1 down at half-time.