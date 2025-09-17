Shrewsbury Town under-18s join retirement residents for sports week fun

The initiative took place at Stiperstones Court, a McCarthy Stone retirement development in Shrewsbury, where homeowners embraced the opportunity to get moving and have fun through a series of daily sports-themed events.

Organised by estate manager Vanessa Turner, the week-long programme featured a variety of activities, including laps around the garden, indoor basketball, sticky ball darts, chair aerobics, and exercise bike sessions.

Adding to the excitement, Shrewsbury Town FC's under-18 scholars joined the residents to support the sessions.

"It’s been wonderful to see our homeowners getting involved and enjoying themselves," said Vanessa. "Sports week has brought everyone together in such a positive way and really showcases the fun and inclusive community we have here at Stiperstones Court."

Residents playing indoor basketball

Natalie Wood, Head of Playercare for Shrewsbury Town Football Club added: "We’re always looking for ways to connect our scholars players with the wider community, and Stiperstones sports week was a fantastic opportunity to do just that.

"It was inspiring to see the residents so engaged and active, and the players thoroughly enjoyed supporting such a meaningful initiative."

Hook a duck

The week concluded with a celebratory awards ceremony, where participants were recognised for their enthusiasm and efforts with certificates and prizes.

Resident Sylvia Lingford Hughes was named the overall winner of the week.

Young footballers from Shrewsbury Town Football Club joined residents for the sports week

She said: "Spending time together and keeping active is so important and one of the best things about Stiperstones Court - Vanessa always makes sure there’s lots going on here. We had such a fun week."