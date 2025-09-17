Shrewsbury Town under-18s join retirement residents for sports week fun
Young footballers from Shrewsbury Town Football Club joined homeowners at a retirement complex for a special 'sports week'.
The initiative took place at Stiperstones Court, a McCarthy Stone retirement development in Shrewsbury, where homeowners embraced the opportunity to get moving and have fun through a series of daily sports-themed events.
Organised by estate manager Vanessa Turner, the week-long programme featured a variety of activities, including laps around the garden, indoor basketball, sticky ball darts, chair aerobics, and exercise bike sessions.
Adding to the excitement, Shrewsbury Town FC's under-18 scholars joined the residents to support the sessions.
"It’s been wonderful to see our homeowners getting involved and enjoying themselves," said Vanessa. "Sports week has brought everyone together in such a positive way and really showcases the fun and inclusive community we have here at Stiperstones Court."
Natalie Wood, Head of Playercare for Shrewsbury Town Football Club added: "We’re always looking for ways to connect our scholars players with the wider community, and Stiperstones sports week was a fantastic opportunity to do just that.
"It was inspiring to see the residents so engaged and active, and the players thoroughly enjoyed supporting such a meaningful initiative."
The week concluded with a celebratory awards ceremony, where participants were recognised for their enthusiasm and efforts with certificates and prizes.
Resident Sylvia Lingford Hughes was named the overall winner of the week.
She said: "Spending time together and keeping active is so important and one of the best things about Stiperstones Court - Vanessa always makes sure there’s lots going on here. We had such a fun week."