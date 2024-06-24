Big day out for LTA award winners from Shropshire

The regional winners for the Midlands were invited to the Rothesay Classic Birmingham tournament to receive their prestigious awards from LTA president Sandi Procter.

Louise Ferguson from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club was presented with this year’s lifetime achievement award for the region at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

There was further Shropshire success as Nikki Hoy collected the competition of the year award for the Midlands for Telford Tennis Centre’s Monster Smash, organised by tennis company We Do Tennis.

After receiving their awards, the Shropshire winners then had the chance to watch the day’s top matches in the WTA tournament on Edgbaston’s grass courts.

Louise has been a volunteer at Boughey Gardens Tennis Club for more than 40 years and held a number of positions on the club’s committee.

Currently the club’s safeguarding lead, Louise has always been renowned for being very welcoming in how she encourages people new to the club to enjoy their tennis.

Telford Tennis Centre’s Monster Smash competition proved a big hit, a fun competition for parents and children.

It provided players with an opportunity to wear different outfits, with the well organised competition a popular way to encourage families to have fun together on court.

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones, who attended the regional presentation ceremony in Birmingham, said: “We have had lots of Shropshire success in the LTA Tennis Awards since they were introduced, so it’s fantastic it has continued once again with two more very well deserved regional winners this year.

“It’s wonderful to see Louise recognised because so many people who have come into contact with her will be well aware of just how much Louise has done for Boughey Gardens Tennis Club and for tennis in the county generally.

“It was also very pleasing to see Monster Smash win a regional award for the competition of the year in the Midlands.

“It’s very important when children are competing that they do so in a fun and safe environment, so that’s why it’s great that Telford Tennis Centre run the popular tennis competitions they do.”

The Shropshire winners were joined in Birmingham by the other regional winners for the Midlands, from Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

Regional winners in this year’s LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, were selected from more than 2,200 nominations across England, Scotland and Wales in 12 different categories, as they were acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2023.

The LTA Tennis Awards were first launched in 2015 with the help of Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE.

Now in their ninth year, the awards celebrate the thousands of individuals involved in tennis, from volunteers and coaches to players and officials.

They also highlight the achievements of venues and tournaments in helping to grow tennis around the country.

The latest Shropshire LTA Tennis Award winners were initially announced during a ceremony at Tennis Shropshire’s AGM in January.