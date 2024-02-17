Chaz Davies to spark back on track in MotoE

The Mid Wales racer, who hails from Presteigne, has not competed full-time since announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021 WorldSBK Championship.

Before his retirement, Davies spent seven seasons with Aruba.it Racing Ducati in WorldSBK, picking up 28 victories and finishing runner-up in the overall Championship on three occasions.

Since 2021, Davies has been involved as a rider coach role within Aruba.it Racing Team to assist with its WorldSBK efforts.

Davies will now step back into his leathers to represent the team ahead of its first season competing in MotoE Championship.

This will be Davies’s first full season of racing in two years and will see him compete in Grand Prixs for the first time since 2009, when he started a handful of MotoGP races as a substitute rider for Pramac Ducati.

He will become only the second British rider to compete in MotoE World Championship and the first to do so on the new Ducati V21L MotoE prototype machine.

Davies commented on his new challenge by saying “I am extremely excited for this new chapter, which has only been increased since

having already had the chance to ride the Ducati V21L.

“I’ve certainly had a lot of fun riding this innovative bike and look forward to now having the chance to compete with other riders, which is why I didn’t think twice about accepting the Aruba Cloud MotoE team’s proposal."

The opening round of the Moto E Championship will take place at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal over the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd of March.