Welshpool's Adele Nicoll pilots GB to European bronze

And that is exactly what the Commonwealth Games shot-putter has done.

The 27-year-old multiple champion winning athlete has turned to bobsleigh in the last few years, and even went to the Winter Olympics as a reserve brakewoman.

But now she has become front and centre herself, and alongside Kya Placide she got herself among the medals at the IBSF Europe Cup in Lillehammer in Norway on Sunday.

After switching from brakewoman to pilot, the inspirational dual sport athlete picked up a bronze medal in race one of the event.

In the first two days of the event in the Monobob, she finished fourth in both races but was ecstatic to get herself on the podium.

“It was our first ever two-woman race and we got bronze!” said an ecstatic Adele.

“Not only did we podium, but we had the fastest push start on run two and top three on run one! I am so proud of what we have achieved. It takes a team to get results. Thank you to every single person who supports us.”