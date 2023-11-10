Williams lands winning double at Ludlow

She trained Ramo who was a well supported joint favourite in the opener, ridden by Lucy Turner, who showed his well being with a dominant display from the front. It looked a competitive heat on paper and JP McManus owned two of the fancied runners but he was very much in Venetia's own backyard and the winner certainly showed them how it's done by obliging at 4/1.

The juvenile hurdle looked a weak race and I think the form will prove to be just that but Saissante couldn't have won it any more impressively. Noel Williams' filly was well supported throughout the day and that money proved to be smart as he powered home in soft conditions.

I thought the one horse to take out of the day was Tightenourbelts, trained by Emma Lavelle who jumped beautifully on chase debut to record an easy success. He hadn't really been tested over hurdles which suggested it was all about the bigger obstacles for him and judging by the way he won the race, connections have a smart chaser on their hands. Again he was a well backed favourite, leaving bookies nursing their wounds at half way.

The Mares maiden hurdle over 2m 5f was a hard fought battle with only 6 finishing and they were strewn out over different parts of the county at that. The eventual winner was Lilting Verse for Fergal O'Brien who despite being highly tried last year went off third favourite at 5/1. She showed plenty of stamina late on which suggested a step up in trip wouldn't do her any harm next time out.

Ledbury trainer Matt Sheppard just denied Venetia Williams in the 2m handicap chase as his Famoso just prevailed in a close finish to deny the favourite Hunter Legend in a race the purists will easily forget about.

Although that was a close finish, the closest finish of the day came in the next when hot favourite Choccabloc just did The Doyen Chief for a bit of experience on the line and got up by a short head. Nicky Henderson's gelding had solid course form and showed the benefit of that experience to fend off Alan King's highly rated hurdle debutant, The Doyen Chief.

Venetia Williams notched the second leg of her double in the 3.45 as Robyndzone continued his progression under Williams' care and gained a second victory in only 4 runs for the stable. This race over 3 miles was also a bit of a slog but in those conditions it tends to follow Williams and loyal supporters of hers would have been rewarded again if they did do just that.

The finale was ran in the gloom and of course the apt winner was Lightning Flash trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies who fought back well despite being headed turning for home to record a comfortable enough success on rules debut.

Action returns to Ludlow on Monday 27th November.