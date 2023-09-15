New Newport team adds to success story

The ladies’ first team took on Telford thirds, who play in a league above. The match was end-to-end with opportunities for both teams but it was Newport came away with a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Rebecca Podmore, Molly Leonard and Maisie Poston.
The newly-formed second team took on a Newport juniors team, made up of players from the badgers and several older juniors who have progressed into the men’s teams.
The first half was a baptism of fire for the ladies, with the juniors going all out attack.
But after a half-time team talk and change in formation, the ladies improved in the second half.
The final score was 6-2 to the juniors with Emily Williams and Ellen Cambidge scoring for the ladies.
This weekend sees the league season swing into action with the men’s first team gunning for a fifth straight promotion
They start their Midlands Division 6 North West campaign with a trip to Finchfield. And they will go into the clash in confident mood having beaten higher league Ludlow 3-2 in their final pre-season friendly.
Isaac Johnson, Ben Edwards and Matt McNay scored the goals.
If anyone is looking to be part of Newport’s success story, weekly training is now up and running again at Lilleshall National Sports Centre. Men on Mondays, juniors on Tuesdays and ladies on Thursdays. Please contact the club via membership@newporthockeyclub.co.uk for more details.