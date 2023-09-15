New Newport team adds to success story

Newport Hockey

The ladies’ first team took on Telford thirds, who play in a league above. The match was end-to-end with opportunities for both teams but it was Newport came away with a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Rebecca Podmore, Molly Leonard and Maisie Poston.

The newly-formed second team took on a Newport juniors team, made up of players from the badgers and several older juniors who have progressed into the men’s teams.

The first half was a baptism of fire for the ladies, with the juniors going all out attack.

But after a half-time team talk and change in formation, the ladies improved in the second half.

The final score was 6-2 to the juniors with Emily Williams and Ellen Cambidge scoring for the ladies.

This weekend sees the league season swing into action with the men’s first team gunning for a fifth straight promotion

They start their Midlands Division 6 North West campaign with a trip to Finchfield. And they will go into the clash in confident mood having beaten higher league Ludlow 3-2 in their final pre-season friendly.

Isaac Johnson, Ben Edwards and Matt McNay scored the goals.