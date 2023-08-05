Ludlow's Lizzie Weaver aiming for top gear in Autocar Young Drivers Championship

Lizzie Weaver

The action takes place at Shropshire’s premier motorsport venue, Loton Park Hill Climb at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

Weaver is taking part in her first season and will be sharing a Citroen Saxo road-going car with older brother Tom, who has proved to be very successful at tracks across the country, sharing with father Richard in a single seater racing car.

The sponsored championship is an introduction to the sport for young drivers between 16 and 21 years of age, fully endorsed by West Mercia Constabulary, with each driver competing in very similar specification standard Vauxhall Corsa cars.

Safety equipment has been provided by Lille Racewear of Shifnal with each driver having their own bespoke racing overalls and helmet.

Adding a touch of class to the weekend will be competitors in the Paul Matty Sports Cars Lotus Championship, which features over 20 Lotus sports and racing cars from over the years, competing for an individual handicap system of points.

Other invited clubs taking part include the Aston Martin Owners Club Speed Series, a dozen cars in the Morgan Sports Club Speed Championship, Thorne Wines MAC Championship, Jaguar Drivers Club and the Historic Rally Car Register, which will see Mini Cooper, Ford Escort, Lancia Fulvia, TVR Vixen and an Aston Martin GT4 in fast action on the hill.