Tomos Hales powers clear after latest Series success

Tomos Hales

Hales has moved 32 points clear of his nearest rival following an impressive victory in round seven of the championship, the Wrekinsport CC 25.

Starting at Crudgington, riders first headed south to Shawbirch before a long trek north to Espley island and a fast spin down the Hodnet bypass to turn and retrace to Waters Upton.

Rain before the start made for some fast times and it was Hales who set the pace as he posted a time of 55 minutes, 36 seconds on an overcast evening.

He finished 2:36 minutes clear of Wrekinsport team-mate Phil Roberts.

“The Wrekinsport 25 went well, luckily the rain stopped before the start,” said Hales. “With another 25 mile event the next day, I tried to hold some back. I was happy to take the win.”

Roberts rose to sixth spot in the SB standings thanks to taking runner-up spot with a personal best 58:12, having had the benefit of SB Junior Series leader Ben Southgate starting a minute in front.

As seems traditional in Wrekinsport club events, after Roberts overtook him Southgate did what he seems to do best and put a huge spurt on towards the finish to get a flagging Roberts back, just unlapping himself to finish in 59:09.

Southgate opened up his Junior Series lead to a huge 88 points thanks to taking third overall, and was the final rider to beat the magic 25mph/60 minute mark, with James Ingram agonisingly missing out after finishing in exactly an hour.

The Veterans’ win was taken by Ashley Kirkham in +1:07 thanks to a huge personal best actual time of one hour, six minutes.