A season’s best as Welshpool's Adele Nicoll secures another UK title

Welshpool's Adele Nicoll

Earlier this summer, the multiple Welsh champion retained her national title and and now she is celebrating further as she netted the UK title once more.

Competing in Manchester, she displayed a new technique in front of a bumper crowd.

The 26-year-old threw a season’s best 17.26m on Sunday, taking the gold medal by 43cm.

Reacting to her win, Nicoll, who has also represented Team GB in Bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics, said: “That was a really important win for me because I wanted to show that last year wasn’t a fluke, especially making the switch from glide to rotation, so it was an important day for me.”

Nicoll has completely revamped her technique this season, with the long term goal of qualifying for the LA Olympics in 2028.

She was cheered on by some supporters – as a group of members from Welshpool Youth Club were in attendance.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who has and continues to support me.

“Especially Gwen Evans for arranging the trip for the Welshpool group, who bought tickets and came to support me.