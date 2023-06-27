A trio of records for archer Penny Healey

Champion Archer, 16 year old Penny Healey

Not only did she surpass her own senior UK and under-21 European records by a point, but the Newport archer, 18, teamed up with Monty Orton to break the under-21 mixed team European record as well.

And though Healey and Orton lost in the quarter-finals of the mixed event, Healey teamed up with Bryony Pitman and Jaspreet Sagoo to take gold in the women’s recurve team event.

After battling past Denmark and Italy to reach the final, they swept aside France to win gold.

Britain have the top two recurve archers in the world rankings, with Pitman recently regaining top spot from Healey, who is No.2.