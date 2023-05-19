Brown chasing hat-trick in the Over-60s Merit

Bowls

And if he were to win the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire’s Over-60 Merit crown again at Donnington Wood it would be a poignant moment for both Brown and league officials. For the winner receives the Ray & Jeff Hutchinson Trophy that was donated to the league by the latter, the former secretary, president and life member of the league who sadly passed in March.

Brown, the legendary three-time winner of the Telford Marathon, triumphed the first time the title was up for grabs in 2016 and then again last year at Trench.

Tomorrow’s start time at Donnington is 2pm and organiser Rob Burroughs will take entries on the day, having already accepted six in advance, including that of Brown.

Chirk bowler Ade Humphreys had won the Tote Singles before and was well set to take the Oswestry League title again.

That was until the 2021 winner came up against homester Mike Williams in this season’s final of the competition at Brymbo last Sunday.

They produced a cracking showdown in which Williams, a member of the Brymbo team currently top of the third division, beat Humphreys of the first division leaders 21-20 to be champion.