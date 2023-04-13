Shropshire's Freya Anderson looking for more success at World Aquatics Championships

Shropshire's Freya Anderson

Peaty, 28, withdrew from the recent British Championships, saying he was “not enjoying the sport” as he had done previously and hoping the decision would help him prepare for next year’s Paris Olympics and the defence of his 100 metres breaststroke and 4×100m mixed medley titles.

Olympic relay champion Anderson – a former Ellesmere Titan – won bronze in the mixed relay at the 2019 World Championships.

In total six Olympic champions – Anderson, Tom Dean, Anna Hopkin, James Guy, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott – will compete in Fukuoka, Japan this summer, with James Wilby also out to add to his previous world championship medal.

Freya Colbert, Dan Jervis and Laura Stephens all made qualification times in their respective events in Sheffield.

There will be 10 swimmers set to make their world championship debut in Japan, including Katie Shanahan, who won 200m backstroke and 200m individual medley titles at Ponds Forge.

British Swimming performance director Chris Spice said: “We were really pleased with the standard of our athletes’ performances at the British Championships, with established names and new faces delivering big swims and helping play their part in some outstanding races.

“As with every year, our swimmers and coaches will now put those performances behind them and focus on what they can do between now and the summer to ensure they can deliver a season’s best when it matters most.”

British Swimming team for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30: