Table-topping Newport net a magnificent seven

Hockey

The table-toppers produced an impressive second-half display to secure a 7-1 success away to Keele University.

Matt Sanders and Alex O’Keefe both bagged hat-tricks with Courtney Horner also on target.

The win leaves Newport five points clear of second-placed Cannock going into today’s crunch clash away to third-placed Old Wulfs, who are six points behind with a game in hand.

“It was a good day at the office” said skipper Ash Williams. “It was 2-0 at half-time but we picked things up in the second half and played some nice hockey and scored some good goals. It sets us up for Saturday’s game at Old Wulfrunians.

“That is an important game. If we can win then it will give us a strong advantage at the top.”

A hat-trick from 14-year-old Nathan Evans helped the second team make it 10 wins from 10 with a 5-1 victory against Shrewsbury fourths. Ferdie Brookes and Ed Bushnell added the other goals.

The thirds boosted their promotion hopes with a 5-1 win at Wolverhampton fourths

Issac Johnson (two), Tom Lewis, Ollie Dix and Mark Cerrone grabbed the goals.

And the Badgers also won, 1-0 against Tamworth thanks to a strike from Liam Dix.

The Ladies maintained their unbeaten run with a 3-2 triumph at North Stafford.

Sarah Murase, Molly Leonard and Fiona Johnson scored.

On Sunday, Newport’s under-16s superb run in the England Hockey Plate Competition came to an end after a 6-0 defeat against a strong Hampton-In-Arden outfit.

n Telford & Wrekin served up an impressive away day display to bag three points in the Midlands Hockey Premier Division.

The visitors proved too strong for hosts Hampton-in-Arden as they ran out convincing 4-0 winners.

Tom Mallet got Telford rolling with a clinical breakaway, before Callum Stacey grabbed his first goal of the day with a drag flick into the top right of the goal.

Stacey added his second from a penalty stroke before Phillip Bailey completed the scoring when he netted from a short corner.

Goalkeeper Neil Davies was named man-of-the-match after making a number of fine saves at key moments.

The victory lifted Telford up to seventh in the standings. Next up is a home clash with promotion-chasing Stourport on Saturday.

The seconds hosted Hampton-in-Arden and ran out 4-3 winners.

Striker Sean Huffer was the star of the show with a hat-trick. Tom Jones added the other goal.

The Ladies suffered a 3-2 loss against top-of-the-table Loughborough Town.

Lorna Burns and captain Kathryn Sinclair scored in the second half as Telford attempted to overturn a 3-0 half-time

n Valérie Fabery-de-Jonge and Georgia Munro were in red-hot form as Whitchurch ladies ran riot at Deeside.

Fabery-de-Jonge netted five times and Munro four to help their side to a resounding 12-0 success.

Whitchurch started well and were soon in charge following two goals from Fabery-de-Jonge inside the first 10 minutes.

Lisa Sullivan then added a third when she tapped home following a short corner.

The one-way traffic continued as Mollie Bell found the top corner of the net to make it 4-0.

Munro then opened her account before half-time and then hit Deeside with a three-goal blitz early in the second half.

Captain Cath Gresty made it 9-0 but it was Fabery-de-Jonge who had the final say, striking three times to finish the game in

style.

Two goals Poppy Gilbert and one from Heidi Groom saw Whitchurch Ladies seconds to a 3-0 victory against Oswestry Ladies.

Whitchurch men’s seconds ran out 5-3 winners in an entertaining clash with visiting Deeside sixths,