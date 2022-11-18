Richard Brown looks to freshen up Market Drayton for their survival bid

Richard Brown

The Midland Premier basement boys have added Dutch-Angolan winger Orlando Joao to their ranks and hope to get another deal over the line prior to tomorrow’s trip to Lichfield City.

Joao, 28, has previously been at Wolverhampton Sporting and counts Wolverhampton Casuals, Lye Town and Alvechurch among his former clubs.

He originally moved from Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard to Northampton as a junior in 2012 and has since played in Spain and Gibraltar. Brown, whose side were beaten 2-0 at Racing Club Warwick last Saturday for a 15th league defeat on the spin, hopes the arrivals can provide a much-needed boost.

“It’s just some fresh new faces because I think certain individuals have just looked at is as ‘I’m alright, there’s no real competition for places’,” said Brown. “I need to change that mentality because we can’t have them going into games thinking like that.”

Shifnal will be looking to boost their promotion hopes when they host Tividale.

The Acoustafoam Stadium outfit go into the clash sitting fifth in the table, three points behind second-placed Stourport Swifts but with two games in hand. Whit- church Alport head to the Black Country to face AFC Wulfrunians.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth welcome promotion hopefuls Ashby Ivanhoe. Shawbury United travel to Coventry Copsewood while Haughmond head to Wolverhampton Sporting.