Newport are in seventh heaven at the summit

Hockey

North Stafford were the latest side to be swept aside as the Midlands Division Seven North West table-toppers headed home with the points following a 7-0 success.

But free-scoring Newport were made to work harder for their points than the scoreline might suggest.

After plundering 52 goals in their opening six games, opposition sides will be looking to frustrate Newport rather than go toe-to-toe in an expansive game of free-flowing rugby.

That was the case on Saturday, but Newport adapted their game and saw a more patient approach reap a rich reward.

“It was a good game for us because we played against a team that set up very defensively,” said skipper Ash Williams. “Our defenders had a lot more to do in terms of building play from the back and we had to be very patient.

“We had a few puzzles to solve but we figured them out which was very pleasing.

“We scored some really good goals in the second half and played some good two-touch hockey.”

Matt Sanders led the victory charge, scoring twice in the opening half before completing his hat-trick after the break.

Tim Crawford bagged his first goal for the club with Hamish Leeds, Benji Howells and Williams completing the scoring.

Williams is expecting a tough challenge on Saturday when Newport host Oswestry at Lilleshall’s National Sports Centre.

“We will face a good test against Oswestry,” said Williams, whose side are three points clear of second-placed Cannock.

“They are a dangerous team with some good players and we have a few players unavailable.

“But we have got some strength in depth this season and it give other people an opportunity.”

Courtney Horner will be one player missing after undergoing surgery on his knee.

But Rob Jervis is set to make his debut while Tom Anderson has returned from university to play.

Newport’s table-topping second team also boast a perfect record having made it six wins from six with a 5-0 triumph against Wolverhampton.

Jack McLaughlin, Ed Bushnell, Nathan Evans, Martin Hall and Aidan Hofland grabbed te goals.

The ladies’ team are also sitting pretty at the top of their league following a 3-1 win against North Stafford, while the Badgers drew 1-1 at Stafford.

Meanwhile, the club will be fielding a fourth team for the first time in their history on Saturday when they take on a Bloxwich Development side.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and it’s great to be able to field a fourth team,” added Williams.

“The side will be made up of a mix of juniors who are doing well and some adult players who haven’t been getting as much game time as they would like.”

n n n n

Ludlow head to Leek on Saturday still chasing their first win of the season in Midlands Hockey Men’s Division Four

West.

Their latest encounter saw then go down 7-0 to high-flying Birmingham University.

But the scoreline didn’t reflect a spirited display from Ludlow against a side pushing for promotion.

Market Drayton saw an improved display go unrewarded as they went down to Midlands Hockey Division 3 West leaders Bloxwich.

The table-toppers maintained their perfect record thanks to a 4-1 victory but Drayton can take encouragement from their performance, which saw them dominate for periods of the game only to be undone by some lapses in concentration.

Drayton’s consolation goal came courtesy of captain Jordan Cheavens, who converted a cross from Steve Lloyd.

The defeat left Drayton sitting one place off the bottom of the standings with just one win to their name so far.

Saturday’s action sees Drayton travel to fourth-placed Cannock.

Drayton’s second team also tasted defeat as they went down 3-0 at home to home to Bloxwich thirds.

And there was no joy for the ladies side either. They were beaten 7-0 at Stafford thirds.

Whitchurch Ladies held off a second-half fightback to win 4-3 at Triton.

After going behind, Whitchurch fought back and levelled from a short corner courtesy of Lisa Sullivan’s top D hit.

Whitchurch continued with increased confidence, and shortly after the first goal Jasmin Williams scored from a one-on-one with the Triton keeper.

Mollie Bell drove the ball into the D and scored from a raised hit into the net to make it 3-1.

Some great battles continued, with Hayleigh Busby and Tilly James stopping any chances that Triton had.

Whitchurch continued to attack and captain Cath Gresty made a run up the wing before hitting the ball towards Hayley Kellet, who made an incredible deflection into the goal.

Whitchurch constantly worked hard to hold back Triton’s attack after half-time, with Chloe Lloyd, Cath Reece-Gresty and goalkeeper Holly Edwards stopping attempted shots on goal.

Triton did break through twice, but whitchurch held firm to close out the victory.

Whitchurch Ladies thirds earned a 1-0 home victory over Crewe Ladies fourths.