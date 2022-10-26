Bridgnorth rowers makes waves on Chester waters

Bridgnorth Rowing CLub at Chester. October 2022. Crews and coxes with medals.

Despite persistent rain, Bridgnorth travelled to Chester in force, with three learn-to-row graduate coxed-four crews competing for the first time, Josh Roberts competing in his first single-scull race and a masters men’s four storming to victory with Nicola Rushin debuting at cox alongside Rob Graham, Andy Lomas, Tim Grimsdale and Paul Wallis.

Club captain Lucy Warren said: “I am thrilled with what we’ve achieved. Bridgnorth Rowing Club is in fantastic shape. Not only are we regularly winning, but we now have a lot of new rowers coming through.