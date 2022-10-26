Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth rowers makes waves on Chester waters

SportPublished: Comments

Medals, debuts and firsts were on show for Bridgnorth Rowing Club at the annual Dee Autumn Head races on Sunday.

Bridgnorth Rowing CLub at Chester. October 2022. Crews and coxes with medals.
Bridgnorth Rowing CLub at Chester. October 2022. Crews and coxes with medals.

Despite persistent rain, Bridgnorth travelled to Chester in force, with three learn-to-row graduate coxed-four crews competing for the first time, Josh Roberts competing in his first single-scull race and a masters men’s four storming to victory with Nicola Rushin debuting at cox alongside Rob Graham, Andy Lomas, Tim Grimsdale and Paul Wallis.

Club captain Lucy Warren said: “I am thrilled with what we’ve achieved. Bridgnorth Rowing Club is in fantastic shape. Not only are we regularly winning, but we now have a lot of new rowers coming through.

“Enthusiasm for rowing in Bridgnorth is huge at the moment.”

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News