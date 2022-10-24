Shrewsbury's Chris Pook scoops national win

Chris Pook

Pook battled his way to glory in the British Masters Gravel Cycling 35-39 year age group championship at the Kings Cup in Suffolk.

The success is even more noteworthy given that he has less than 12 months experience in gravel racing under his belt after switching from road racing to the rougher terrain in 2022.

The Kings Cup is considered to be the ultimate biking festival for gravel cycling. Increasing in popularity, the sport is performed on a variety of off-road terrain ranging from root strewn single track, gravel fire roads, hard packed mud and even sand.

Pook claimed victory over the final few metres on the 15.6km track in Kings Forest, near Bury-St-Edmunds, Suffolk, racing for approximately two hours.

Pook, who has been training for the competition in the Shropshire Hills and races for Holohan Coaching Race Team, was delighted at his success in Suffolk and knew going into the event what to expect. “It’s a very technical sport, you are making calculations all the time, regarding the terrain and your opponents, you need to remain very alert,” he said. “With seven kilometres to go another competitor took the front and held a high pace which was perfect as it stopped other competitors attacking.

“The end of the race was very close and knowing that the sprint would be into a headwind I let two guys past going into the last technical section as I wanted to come off the wheel in the sprint to the line, only catching the last one with metres to go.

“I used to only do road cycling but have moved to gravel and mountain biking like a lot of other people. You can race on lots of different terrains, generally off roads so away from cars and you will struggle to find a better training ground than the Shropshire Hills.

“Gravel riding is really taking off in popularity because there’s just so much you can do from endurance challenges, single day races or just getting off the beaten track and enjoying the countryside with friends.”

Founded by professional coach and former pro rider Liam Holohan, who delivers various training packages to people wanting to improve and excel in cycling across all terrains.