Not much for punters to shout about as action returns at Ludlow

Racing at Ludlow

The lowly weighted Family Pot took the opening race of the season for Sheila Lewis and young rider Katie Powell. With just the three runners it looked like it could be a close finish turning in but the eventual winner powered away late on to win quite convincingly in the end.

They finished spread-eagled in the novice hurdle at 2.55 with 2/7 favourite Kingston Sunflower winning very easily by 21 lengths under Jack Hogan for Fergal O'Brien. Almost as easy as the winner of the next race, I Spy A Diva. Kim Bailey's mare looked a cut above her rivals before the race and proved that to be the case with a facile success at odds of 4/6.

If punters were looking to find a big price winner they were bang out of luck here as next up was a three runner race which was essentially a match between Minella Plus for Donald McCain and Mortlach for the in form Fergal O'Brien. It was McCain's charge who prevailed up the run-in and returned at huge odds of 6/5 (tongue firmly in cheek).

In the penultimate race, well backed favourite Method Madness ran well below par along with a couple of other fancied runners. This left the stable door open for Manor Park who ceased his opportunity in fine style winning by 8 lengths at 9/2 for Brian Barr and jockey Thomas Doggrell.

The finale went the way of Tiger Orchid under Charlie Hammond who prevailed in a ding dong of a finish which would have delighted racegoers who never had much to shout about all day. In a four runner race it was also nice to see the winner prevail at odds of 7/1 which was the biggest price winner of the day.