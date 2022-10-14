Tomos Hales has Series success in his sights after win

Tomos Hales

On the first use of this 0.61 course, Hales stopped the watch on two minutes 25 seconds.

With the steep ramp starting at the end of Main Street and increasing to it’s maximum at the dog-leg bend halfway up the climb riders have to have enough left for the long, steady grind to the line.

Hales was delighted with his win, taken by a huge 22 seconds from Wrekinsport CC team-mate Phil Roberts.

He said: “A classic Ironbridge Gorge climb with a initial steep start, especially around the bend. I was happy to take the win on the first time the course was used.”

Hales is within touching distance of the BBR Hill Climb Championship but can technically still be caught, so will have to wait a little longer to clinch a title he has set his heart on.

The range of courses on offer in this Series play to the strengths and weaknesses of different types of climbers, with long and short climbs, steep and relatively shallow ones, constant and ever changing ones all adding to the richness. Brockton Bank changes gradient multiple times, challenging the riders’ gear selection and pure brute strength to tough out the dog leg which can make legs wobble even if treating with respect – and racing up it is far from that. Roberts clocked 2:47 to beat Paramount’s Mason Durant into third spot by 11 seconds and make it a Wrekinsport 1-2:

“It’s great to still be racing into October and great to see a Wrekinsport 1-2,” said Roberts. I really enjoyed the climb, lots of changes of gradient and quite short compared to others. Hopefully I’ve one more strong event to go”.

Paramount’s Chris Riley took full advantage of being unexpectedly the only Veteran in the race to stretch his lead at the head of the BBR Veterans’ Series after finishing just one second behind Durant in 2:59.

As event organiser Riley was keen to use a new, untested course to promote on and spied his chance to make up some ground, wryly commenting: “A sneaky win while nobody was looking!”