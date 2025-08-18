Castlefields take stride towards the title as rivals slip up - round-up

Fields, who snatched the crown on a dramatic final day over Telford side Bayley last season, continued their storming run of victories dating back to May 2 as the pressure finally told on Bayley.

Castlefields were narrow 7-5 winners at Wem USC.

Bayley's third defeat in 21 top flight outings this season came across the border at Hanmer as the hosts gave themselves a huge shot in the arm in the bid for survival with the 7-5 victory.

Hanmer prevailed 222-211 to leave Bayley facing a giant uphill task in the fight for the title. They now trail Castlefields at the summit by 14 points.

Mel Jenkins, with 21-12, was Hanmer's biggest winner. Spencer Clarke recorded a 21-7 for Bayley and despite narrow 21-20 efforts from Pete Grimston and Dan Taylor, Hanmer were more consistent winners across the evening to seal the victory.

Hanmer are 20 points clear of bottom side Horsehay.

Castlefields' two-game victory in Wem came by an aggregate of 224-204 with Adam Jones (21-9) a big winner. Wayne Rogers (21-11) and Andrew Judson (21-12) also won well.

Eleventh-placed Wem pushed well for their five points with George Williams' 21-10 a fine winner.

Basement side Horsehay won for just a fifth time in the league with a 7-5 (223-184) success over Burway.

Jack Clayton chalked up a big 21-4 victory over Duncan Pressley, with Paul Powell, Garry Owen (both 21-8) and John Roberts Jnr (21-9) in good shape.

Mid-table Adderley and third-placed Wrockwardine Wood shared the games in north Shropshire, but hosts Adderley claimed the winning points with a more comfortable aggregate of 218-186.

Rob Hollins (21-3) was Adderley's biggest winner with Scott Moseley (21-9) taking that honour for the visitors.

Ifton took advantage of Wrockwardine's minor slip and cut the gap to third to 18 points with a 10-2 (232-165) home trouncing of Bylet.

Ieuan Pugh and Joe Langford both notched scorelines of 21-5 to ensure Ifton's big win.

Meole Brace, in eighth, put more distance between themselves and St Georges in 10th with an 8-4 home win.

The Shrewsbury hosts prevailed 220-202 victors.

Another win in Shrewsbury saw Hanwood climb above visitors Highley into fifth with an 8-4 victory. Simon Lane (21-5) and Glyn Wellings (21-9) had Hanwood well placed in the clash of the sides competing for fifth with five fixtures left.

After halting Bayley in their tracks, Hanmer go on the road to Shrewsbury on Friday night to try to do similar to leaders Castlefields. Bayley host Ifton as second faces fourth.

Horsehay head to Wem trying to make out any more ground at the foot of the table.