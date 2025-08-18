Wolves Fans' Verdict v Man City: This team is crying out for investment!

Matt Gallimore

Here we go again! A new season, new optimism, or lack of, and another summer of underwhelming transfer business. As if we ever expected anything different from Fosun!

Firstly though, it was all about celebrating the life of one of the best players we have seen at Molineux in decades. Diogo Jota gave me some memories I will never forget as a Wolves supporter. From the goal vs Man Utd to send us to Wembley, to the last-minute winner versus Leicester to win 4-3, and many more, Diogo was one of those players we thought a lot of, and that was evident on a day where we could show how he will forever be in our hearts at Wolves. May you and your brother Andre rest in peace Diogo.

As for the current team, the manager has once again been let down by the owners. After what he managed to do last season, Vitor Perreira gave us fans optimism moving forwards and the talk in the summer was that Fosun had realised they had made mistakes and were ready to try and do things differently. Well thus far, it's been the same old story. Some of our top players sold, far more outgoings than incomings and a lack of conviction and urgency in the market has proved to us once again that there is zero ambition or intent than to finish 17th.

Unless the next two weeks surprise us with signings that will provide the quality needed then I'm not optimistic at all that we will be a Premier League club next season. Considering we have been in the top division now for eight years the quality has been watered down season after season and when you sell the likes of Cunha, Ait-Nouri and Semedo and don't replace them there are bound to be serious concerns. We have over £100m worth of sales and also the likes of Sarabia, Guedes, Boubacar Traore and the numerous others that have moved on saving us close to £500k a week on wages, there is absolutely no excuse regarding being able to afford replacements. If that genuinely is still an issue we might as well pack up.

As for the game itself, I'm sure most fans were of the opinion we would struggle to get a result so I don't think too much can be based on this one result alone. I thought for the first 30 minutes we played some decent stuff. Seven minutes later its 2-0 and game over. Teams like Manchester City can do this to opponents in an instance. Players such as Haaland don't get paid £500k a week for no reason. Give them one chance and it's in the back of the net.

Although Hoever did quite well in my opinion, the fact is that still having the likes of him and Matt Doherty in our starting line-ups says everything about the lack of progression for many years now. Joao Gomes and Andre once again showed we have a good midfield pairing and JSL showing good promise up front. But the opinion is that I'm just not sure where the goals are going to come from to win football games. As committed and hardworking as Bellegarde and Munetsi are, they are not players who will create and score the goals required at this level.

Two huge weeks ahead to bring in the players the manager and fans demand. Hopefully I'm wrong but I wouldn't hold my breath!

Adam Virgo

Before I talk about the football, I want to mention that the tribute for Diogo Jota was absolutely incredible. Everyone involved in setting it all up did an amazing job and both sets of fans showed class in remembering an amazing person and footballer.

Our fans singing his name for the last 10-15 minutes and then continuing after the game ended was a really special moment. Seeing all of the players, including some of the Man City ones too clapping it really was a fantastic footballing moment where everyone came together. Big respect also to Sasa Kalajdzic for laying his number 18 shirt down too, a real touch of class from him.

Onto the game and it highlighted massively that we need investment still in some key areas. Man City were extremely clinical, scoring all four of their shots on target but we should have done much better for two or three of them.

We started the game well and until their opening goal we offered a threat and were defending resiliently. Their first goal was mainly down to Man City showing the quality they have but then conceding again two minutes later is unforgivable, especially in the manner that it happened.

Agbadou gave the ball away sloppily and it was a good finish from Tijani Reijnders. Maybe Jose Sa could have done better but the goal all came down from our own errors with the ball.

If we went in at half-time only one down it would have at least given us a chance to go in, settle down and try build on something in the second half but two goals down to a very strong Man City side is hard for any side to come back.

We started the second half pretty well, Larsen should have done better with his early chance and we once again looked OK but lacking any real clinical edge.