Tickets on sale for the return of top level tennis

Huge boost for Shropshire tennis

Preparations are continuing at The Shrewsbury Club for the return to the town of the ITF World Tennis Tour next month.

The Budgen Motors W100 is the biggest event in women’s tennis, outside of the grass court season, to be staged in England this year.

It’s a new tournament – part of the LTA’s Performance Competitions Calendar – with the first qualifying round to be played on the indoor courts at the Sundorne Road venue on Sunday, October 30.

A busy itinerary, including evening matches, is scheduled ahead of finals day on Sunday, November 6.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “We are really excited to have been chosen by the LTA to host this high-profile tournament.

“Tickets are now available and we expect there to be a strong demand given the quality of players heading to Shrewsbury. Half of the tickets for finals day – more than 200 – have been sold, so there’s already been a very good response.”

He added: “The tournament is expected to feature players ranked in the world’s top 100, players that automatically make the main draw of Grand Slams.

“So many players to have competed in Shrewsbury in previous events, both men’s and women’s tournaments, are now regularly playing at Grand Slam level.

“Jack Draper, who recently reached the third round at the US Open and is now ranked in the world’s top 50, won a tournament we hosted in 2019.

“Harriet Dart was another British player to impress at the US Open last month when she beat Daria Kasatkina, a top 10 ranked player.

“Just like Jack, Harriet is another former Shrewsbury champion after winning a doubles title here in 2017.

“We are really excited to learn that Harriet, now second in the British rankings and also in the world’s top 100, has confirmed she will be part of a strong British challenge at The Shrewsbury Club next month.

“Many talented international players, both rising stars and more established players, are also set to play in Shrewsbury.

“This tournament, a festival of tennis, is a really exciting opportunity for local tennis fans to enjoy world class tennis so close to home.”